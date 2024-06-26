More Europeans considering buying Chinese brand cars

A growing number of Europeans are considering a Chinese brand for their next car, with BEVs (battery electric vehicles) and PHEV (plug-in hybrids) being the top options for many respondents who do not already have an electric vehicle (EV), according to a survey by McKinsey & Company.

The survey, conducted by the McKinsey Center for Future Mobility, asked over 200 questions of 30,000 respondents from 15 countries, including China, the US, and Germany.

According to the survey, 38 percent of respondents who do not have an EV are considering a BEV or PHEV as their next car, while 27 percent of European buyers open to considering a Chinese brand.

A survey by Horváth had similar results, with European consumers increasingly interested in Chinese brands, BYD in particular attracting European attention through its sponsorship of the UEFA Europa League football tournament.