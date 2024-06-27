SAIC and Volkswagen reach new agreements on electric vehicles

Volkswagen Group and SAIC Group signed several technical cooperation agreements on SAIC-Volkswagen's new projects in Shanghai on Thursday.

The agreements include the development of three plug-in hybrid models as well as two pure electric models in China through technical cooperation between China and Germany. The models are expected to be on the market between 2026 and 2030.

"China's electric vehicle market is dynamic and competitive. We will continue to strengthen our strategic cooperation with SAIC and promote the electrification of SAIC-Volkswagen's product portfolio," said Ralf Brandstätter, Volkswagen Group's managing director for China, and chairman and CEO of Volkswagen Group (China).

On May 20, SAIC and Audi signed a cooperation agreement to formally launch the joint development of the SAIC-Audi Advanced Digitized Platform, new electric models of which are expected to roll off the assembly line next year.