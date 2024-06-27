﻿
Biz / Auto

SAIC and Volkswagen reach new agreements on electric vehicles

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:01 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
VW Group's managing director for China says nation's electric vehicle market is dynamic and competitive and the company will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation with SAIC.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:01 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
SAIC and Volkswagen reach new agreements on electric vehicles
Ti Gong

The signing ceremony in Shanghai with representatives from Volkswagen Group and SAIC Group attending.

Volkswagen Group and SAIC Group signed several technical cooperation agreements on SAIC-Volkswagen's new projects in Shanghai on Thursday.

The agreements include the development of three plug-in hybrid models as well as two pure electric models in China through technical cooperation between China and Germany. The models are expected to be on the market between 2026 and 2030.

"China's electric vehicle market is dynamic and competitive. We will continue to strengthen our strategic cooperation with SAIC and promote the electrification of SAIC-Volkswagen's product portfolio," said Ralf Brandstätter, Volkswagen Group's managing director for China, and chairman and CEO of Volkswagen Group (China).

On May 20, SAIC and Audi signed a cooperation agreement to formally launch the joint development of the SAIC-Audi Advanced Digitized Platform, new electric models of which are expected to roll off the assembly line next year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Volkswagen
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     