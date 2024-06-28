Traditional luxury car brands cut prices as competition heats up

Traditional luxury car brands, including BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, are facing severe competition in China where independent NEV brands are achieving unprecedented sales.

From January to May this year, luxury car sales plummeted, with the rate of decline of many in double-digits. The sales of nearly half of the traditional luxury brands fell by more than 30 percent.

In the first quarter of this year, sales of Mercedes-Benz in China fell 12 percent year on year. It then cut prices of its several models, with discounts of up to 60 percent for some models.

Audi and BMW have also joined the wagon of price-cutting promotions. Many pure electric cars have even been reduced by 50 percent to attract customers.

At the same time, Porsche is facing its own serious sales Waterloo, with China one of the few markets showing a year-on-year sales decline.

In the first quarter of this year, Porsche's global deliveries cut 4 percent to 77,640 units, while in the Chinese market, its deliveries slumped 24 percent to just 16,340 vehicles, according to official data.

"With the growing trend of domestic independent brands, independent luxury models are gradually taking control of the luxury market," said Zhang Xiang, a visiting professor at the Yellow River Institute of Science and Technology.

He said traditional luxury brands were facing more severe market tests these days with the abrupt change of electrification and intelligent transformation in the Chinese market.

A Porsche dealer in Shenzhen, in Guangdong Province, revealed that its Macan model is currently on sale, with a minimum starting price of only 448,000 yuan (US$61,532) after discount. The guide price of this Porsche SUV is 578,000 to 8.58 million yuan.

In many provinces, including Shandong, Hubei, Jiangxi, Fujian, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu, the Macan's price has dropped below 500,000 yuan.