Audi to implement ChatGPT for better voice control

Audi is implementing the AI-based chatbot ChatGPT via Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to enhance its vehicles' voice control capabilities.

From July this year, owners of around two million Audi models made since 2021 and equipped with the third-generation modular infotainment system (MIB 3) will be able to interact with their car.

Enhanced voice control can be used to realize navigation, system control and answering general questions, which is expected to make driving safer as drievers will not be distracted by taking their eyes off the road.

New Audi vehicles such as the Q6 e-tron1 and future models with the E3 1.2 electronics architecture will receive ChatGPT via Cerence Chat Pro as an extension of the Audi assistant, according to Audi officials.

"With the seamless integration of ChatGPT into our voice control, we are combining the strengths of both applications," said Marcus Keith, vice president of interior, infotainment, and connectivity development at Audi. "In addition to a range of voice-controlled functions, people will now benefit from simple and secure access to AI-based knowledge."