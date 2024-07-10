BYD's 8 millionth NEV rolls off the production line

BYD celebrated the opening of its Thai plant and the production of its 8 millionth new-energy vehicle in Rayong, Thailand, marking two milestones in the company's global expansion.

BYD celebrated the inauguration of its Thailand plant and the production of its 8 millionth new-energy vehicle on July 4 in Rayong, Thailand, marking two milestones in the company's global expansion. BYD completed its Thailand plant in 16 months, with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles. The plant will cover the full processes of stamping, painting, welding, final assembly, and producing car components, expected to generate 10,000 jobs. The same day, BYD marked a historic moment by unveiling its Dolphin model as the 8 millionth NEV, as it reached the goal of producing 8 million NEVs in about only three years since the roll-off of its 1 millionth NEV vehicle.

"BYD's investment in Thailand, along with its advanced production technology, will drive the development of the new-energy vehicle industry in Thailand and across ASEAN," said Pimphattra Wichaikul, Thailand's Minister of Industry.