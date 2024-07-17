﻿
Premiere for Comau's latest NEV manufacturing solution

Italian electric mobility solution provider Comau premiered a module developed by Comau China on Wednesday in Shanghai.
Ti Gong

Comau premieres a new energy motor manufacturing solution developed by Comau China.

Italian electric mobility solution provider Comau premiered a module developed by Comau China on Wednesday in Shanghai.

The hairpin stator manufacturing solution helps new-energy vehicle manufacturers reduce costs and increase efficiency through a standardized and modular design to improve the manufacturing process and the sustainability of NEVs, according to Comau officials.

"Hairpin solution would help e-manufacturing with enhanced efficiency, flexibility, and performance, for repetitive tasks could be taken over with more labor being put into sections that need them more," said Stefania Ferrero, Comau's chief marketing officer.

"Our Asia Pacific research center, innovation center, and Shanghai plant have been providing strong local R&D and mass production capabilities for this creative solution," said Jeff Yuan, CEO of Comau Asia Pacific.

Rooted in the Chinese market for 27 years, Comau is an international enterprise founded in Italy in 1976. It dedicates to providing solutions for global electric vehicle and motor manufacturers and localizing its technical services.

Currently, it has delivered more than 140 large assembly projects in China, accounting for about 50 percent of global assembly line projects. Its customer includes GM, Geely, NIO, SAIC, and many other Chinese top new-energy companies.

Ti Gong

The newly launched hairpin stator manufacturing solution.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
