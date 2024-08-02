﻿
BMW to expand container center in Shenyang

The expansion project of the BMW China Container Center has been officially launched in Shenyang to add 48,000 square meters of warehouse space.
Ti Gong

The opening ceremony is held in Shenyang with officials from BMW Group, Runbang Damai Logisics, and SF Supply Chain China attending.

The expansion project of the BMW China Container Center has been officially launched in Shenyang, as the construction of the Runbang Damai Automobile Manufacturing Supply Chain Industrial Park (Phase II) Project began recently.

As the first SKD container center built by the BMW Overseas Supply Chain Group in China, this expansion will add 48,000 square meters of warehouse space, with the area of the container yard to double, and it is scheduled to go into use on January 1, 2026.

"From the official opening of the BMW China Container Center in 2020, we have already achieved promising results, including the export of the 5 Series models this May and the X1 models this August," said Sven Erdmann, head of the BMW China Container Center.

With the supply chain business volume expected to double after the expansion, the center will be one of the largest container centers worldwide for the BMW Group in the future, supporting other production sites from China within its global logistics network.

Ti Gong

Phase II of the Shenyang BMW China Container Center Phase officially begins, with a planned construction area of 49,000 square meters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
