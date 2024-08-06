﻿
Biz / Auto

China remains world's top auto exporter after surpassing Japan

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan Nadire
  00:27 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0
Chinese manufacturers exported 2.793 million vehicles in the first half, up 31 percent from a year earlier, while they showed more willingness to produce abroad.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan Nadire
  00:27 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0

China remained the world's largest vehicle exporter in the first half of 2024 since surpassing Japan last year, though localizing production in overseas markets is a major trend, according to official statistics.

Chinese automakers exported 2.793 million vehicles in the first half, up 31 percent from a year earlier, while Japan fell 0.3 percent year on year to 2.0177 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The export growth rate of traditional fuel vehicles in the first half was 36.2 percent, with 2.188 million units exported.

NEV (new-energy vehicle) exports grew 13.2 percent year on year, slowing down significantly compared with the same period last year, while exports in June realized year-on-year growth but fell 13.2 percent to 86,000 units.

The top five NEV exporting countries were Brazil, Belgium, the UK, Thailand and the Philippines.

China remains world's top auto exporter after surpassing Japan
Ti Gong

The Southeast Asia market is a key area for Chinese NEV brands. BYD built a factory in Thailand and put it into use last month.

Chinese vehicle exports amounted to US$55.2 billion, growing 18.9 percent, while the average export price was around US$19,000 in the first six months, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.

Considering exporting as one of the important steps for further development, Chinese automobile brands are changing from traditional exporting to localized manufacturing.

Chinese brands expanding overseas are also turning from traditional exporting to localized production under the EU's recent announcement of imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, with BYD and Chery planning to build factories in Europe.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Chery
BYD
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     