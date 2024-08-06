China remains world's top auto exporter after surpassing Japan

China remained the world's largest vehicle exporter in the first half of 2024 since surpassing Japan last year, though localizing production in overseas markets is a major trend, according to official statistics.

Chinese automakers exported 2.793 million vehicles in the first half, up 31 percent from a year earlier, while Japan fell 0.3 percent year on year to 2.0177 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The export growth rate of traditional fuel vehicles in the first half was 36.2 percent, with 2.188 million units exported.

NEV (new-energy vehicle) exports grew 13.2 percent year on year, slowing down significantly compared with the same period last year, while exports in June realized year-on-year growth but fell 13.2 percent to 86,000 units.

The top five NEV exporting countries were Brazil, Belgium, the UK, Thailand and the Philippines.