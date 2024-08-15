Hey, we rank No. 1! But is one carmaker's sales tracker a reliable indicator or just market flummery?

Electric carmaker Li Auto's weekly ranking of new-energy vehicle sales in China has become a lightning rod for industry outrage. Small wonder. Li Auto has topped its own list for 16 weeks.

In the latest ranking, issued on August 13, the Beijing-based carmaker founded by Li Xiang led with sales of 11,100 vehicles, dropping from 6 percent a week earlier. In second place, Leapmotor, with sales sliding 7 percent to 5,400 units, followed by AITO with a 57 percent sales plunge to 3,900.

AITO is a brand incubated by tech giant Huawei and Seres, a Chongqing-based car manufacturer.

Li Auto's cars, as well as the best-selling models of AITO, are extended-range electric vehicles. Extended-range vehicles come with an additional small fuel tank and an electric motor to supply propulsion power when the cars run low on electricity. For this reason, they are currently more popular than pure electric cars that rely solely on access to charging infrastructure.

According to Li Auto's data, electric vehicle makers Xiaomi, Zeekr and NIO trailed behind the three top sellers. Xiaomi sales dropped 8 percent to 3,500 cars; Zeekr fell 17 percent to 3,400; and NIO trailed with a 43 percent plunge to 3,300.

Although sales of electric cars slid across the board in the latest ranking, as consumers trimmed spending on big-ticket items amid times of economic uncertainty, the latest results mark the 16th consecutive week that Li Auto topped its own list for sales generated by "non-legacy" automakers. These are upstart Chinese companies that entered the auto market only as green-car manufacturers.

More strikingly, in sales rankings for luxury brands, also published by Li Auto for the same August 5-11 period, the firm ranked fourth, behind Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Tesla.

Li Auto, which was founded in 2015 by its chief executive officer Li Xiang, began to track weekly new-energy vehicle sales in 2023, a practice repeatedly criticized by some auto executives as "low-level internal competition."

Though some critics allege this practice may exacerbate already heated competition, Li Auto continues to publish the lists. Its more recent rankings come as China's top authorities cautioned against reckless competition.

During a meeting held on July 30 by the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Community Party of China, members emphasized the need to "strengthen industry self-discipline and prevent 'involutionary' vicious competition."

The relatively obscure term "involutionary competition" has gained traction in recent years as a reference to cut-throat, unbridled competition that permeates almost every section of Chinese society, from education to business.

Many in the automotive industry believe Li Auto's weekly sales tracker falls under that definition.

Unlike monthly or yearly sales figures announced by industry associations, market research firms or other third-party data providers, which are believed to be more impartial, Li Auto's weekly rankings are self-published and thus considered biased and self-serving.

When queried about its data sources, Li Auto declined disclosure, citing confidentiality agreements with data providers.

This lack of transparency led skeptics like Huang Honglin, executive of electric carmaker Xpeng to dismiss the authenticity and accuracy of Li Auto's sales data.

Qin Lihong, co-founder and president of electric carmaker NIO, went a step further, questioning the right of Li Auto to use his company's brand in its weekly rankings. He asked it to be excluded.

According to Phate Zhang, founder and editor-in-chief of CnEVPost.com, a news website focusing on China's electric vehicle industry, Li Auto documents the weekly sales of electric vehicles based on insurance registrations.

For their part, industrial associations like China Passenger Car Association publish monthly sales reports based on data submitted by carmakers themselves, including wholesale and retail sales data.

"For 'new forces' players, these two types of data, namely insurance registrations and retail sales, are close," said Zhang. "However, wholesale sales of legacy automakers are usually higher than retail sales due to factors including inventory and exports."

The discontent among Li Auto's competitors is understandable. By issuing weekly updates, Li Auto is practically flaunting its status as the best-selling new-energy vehicle brand – something that can influence consumer decisions while simultaneously undercutting the competition.

However, this provocative approach will almost certainly trigger pushback in a market of intense rivalry where leading automakers are going into overdrive to crush the competition.

Spats are common. Competition grows uglier. Despite their differences, traditional automakers that have expanded into electric vehicles along with those who are upstarts in the market continue to slam Li Auto's weekly rankings as a tactic focused solely on profit rather than on technological advancement.