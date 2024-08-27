Global auto experts to gather in Shanghai next April
The 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai) will be held from April 25 to May 2 next year, with the first summit for automotive leaders planned during the same period.
With the theme "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the biennial exhibition will focus on fostering innovation within the automotive industry and enhancing synergy within the supply chain, with a total exhibition area of 360,000 square meters at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).
As one of the highlights, the very first Global Automotive Leaders Closed-door Summit will be held on April 22 at InterContinental NECC Shanghai, with government officials and representatives from relevant automotive sectors worldwide engaging in discussions regarding the present status, development, and future of the global automotive industry for more profound market insights and international cooperation.
"2025 is a milestone, as Auto Shanghai will celebrate its 40th anniversary. The exhibition has witnessed the growth of China's automotive industry as well as the great changes in the global automotive industry," said Zhou Minhao, president of the Shanghai International Trade Promotion Committee.
"We are so proud to see China holding a leading position in the field of new energy vehicles," said Zhou.
Initiated in 1985, Auto Shanghai is the earliest professional auto expo as well as the largest in Asia and was held every odd-numbered year. It was also the first auto exhibition in China to be recognized by the Union of International Fairs.
According to the official schedule, April 23 and 24 are open to media only, with April 25 and 26 trade days. The exhibition is open to the public from April 27 to May 2.