Global auto experts to gather in Shanghai next April

The 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai) will be held from April 25 to May 2 next year, with the first summit for automotive leaders planned during the same period.



With the theme "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the biennial exhibition will focus on fostering innovation within the automotive industry and enhancing synergy within the supply chain, with a total exhibition area of 360,000 square meters at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

As one of the highlights, the very first Global Automotive Leaders Closed-door Summit will be held on April 22 at InterContinental NECC Shanghai, with government officials and representatives from relevant automotive sectors worldwide engaging in discussions regarding the present status, development, and future of the global automotive industry for more profound market insights and international cooperation.