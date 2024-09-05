Toyota resumes production of 3 scandal-hit models

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it has resumed production of the three models that had been affected by a recent vehicle testing scandal.

Production of the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio, and Yaris Cross restarted on Wednesday, about three months after the auto giant admitted to falsifying performance test data in order to obtain government certifications for its vehicles, Toyota said.

The Japanese automaker had initially planned to resume production on Monday but delayed the move due to the impact of a typhoon that lashed Japan last week.

Japan's transport ministry issued a shipment ban on the three models following Toyota's admission in June that certification test data had been rigged, but lifted it in July after confirming the vehicles' safety.

Toyota submitted a report in August to the ministry setting out measures to prevent a repeat of the incident such as increasing the number of employees in charge of certification by 10 percent from the current 400.