SAIC revs up 750 vehicles for Import Expo

SAIC will provide 750 automobiles for the 7th China International Import Expo, the company announced at a handover ceremony on Saturday morning.

They will serve as reception vehicles for domestic and international dignitaries.

The vehicles cover a wide range of brands and models, including IM L7, Roewe iMAX8 EV, Rising Auto F7, MAXUS MIFA 9, MAXUS EV90, Audi A7L, Cadillac CT6, and Buick GL8.

Jia Jianxu, president of SAIC, said at the delivery ceremony, that the company has been insisting on high quality and excellence on both its self-developed brands and join-venture ones.

Kong Fu'an, director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai People's Government, added: "I hope that the reliable Shanghai manufacturing and efficient Shanghai services will create wonderful memories for guests stay in Shanghai."

The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10 this year, with preparations entering the final stages.

So far, more than 70 countries, regions and international organizations have confirmed their participation, among which, Norway, Slovakia, Benin, Burundi, Madagascar, and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund will make their appearance for the first time.