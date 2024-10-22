﻿
Biz / Auto

Volkswagen official deported and banned from China for cannabis use

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  20:40 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
Jochen Sengpiehl is said to have tested positive for cannabis on his return from a holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand, two weeks ago. He was detained and has now left the country.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  20:40 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0

Volkswagen's chief marketing officer and head of product strategy for China, Jochen Sengpiehl, has been deported after testing positive for cannabis, according to media reports.

Sengpiehl, 57, was mandated to receive a routine drug test when returning to Volkswagen headquarters in Beijing from a holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand, about two weeks ago, according to Jiemian.com.

After a positive result for cannabis, he was detained, and then deported and banned from entering the country for violating Chinese law, said the report.

Volkswagen China has yet to respond to the incident.

Sengpiehl, a former executive of Hyundai Motors, a South Korean automotive manufacturer, was named as head of marketing by Volkswagen Group in 2017.

There is zero tolerance in China for cannabis, which became legal in Germany last year and decriminalized in Thailand in 2022. Use can result in a 15-day detention, even for consumption in a foreign country after a positive test China Customs.

Volkswagen official deported and banned from China for cannabis use
Ti Gong

Volkswagen chief marketing officer Jochen Sengpiehl has been banned from entering China permanently.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hyundai
Volkswagen
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     