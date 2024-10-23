﻿
VW official deported because of cocaine, ministry says

Jochen Sengpiehl, previously reported as being banned from China for cannabis use, had tested positive for cocaine, a government spokesman reveals at a press conference.
A senior Volkswagen executive detained and deported from China had tested positive for cocaine, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a press conference on Wednesday.

It had been reported that Jochen Sengpiehl, 57, chief marketing officer and head of product strategy for China, tested positive for cannabis after a routine drug test when he returned to Volkswagen headquarters in Beijing from a holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand, about two weeks ago.

He was detained, and then deported and banned from entering the country for violating Chinese law.

Responding to a reporter's question at a regular ministry press conference, spokesman Lin Jian confirmed the case and said Sengpiehl had tested positive for cocaine.

Volkswagen China has not officially responded so far.

