German car giant starts lowering its prices again

BMW is cutting its prices again, just two months after a decision to withdraw from the price war.

The German luxury automobile giant is now caught in a dilemma of whether to ensure sales or price levels.

Several BMW dealers in Beijing have begun to significantly lower the price of several models, with even more favorable offers for pure electric models, according to business media Lanjinger.com.

The starting price of a BMW iX1, originally costing 299,900 to 339,900 yuan, has been reduced to 188,800 yuan (US$26,533), and the i3, originally 353,900 yuan, was reduced to 208,800 yuan.

A BMW 4S store salesman was quoted as saying that the current discounts are bigger than last month, one reason being sales pressure. "We are clearing inventory of the i3 and 3 series and other old models. With new models coming out next month, their prices couldn't be this low," he said.