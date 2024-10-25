ZF LIFETEC opens first Asia Pacific headquarters in Shanghai

The passive safety system division that spun off from the ZF Group announced the official opening of its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai.

An opening ceremony was held on Thursday for the first phase of ZF LIFETEC's Asia-Pacific headquarters in Anting, Jiading District.

On March 25th, 2024, ZF Group, a global technology company providing mobility solutions, announced that it was spinning off its passive safety system division and naming it ZF LIFETEC to increase the division's independence and market appeal.

The nine-story building integrates functions including research and development, sales, purchasing, and finance, aiming at providing automotive occupants with safety systems such as steering wheels, airbags, and seat belts, in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.