China's commerce minister urges active role from France in reaching EV trade solution

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has called on France, as a key European Union member, to play an active role in pushing the European Commission to show sincerity and meet the Chinese side halfway to secure a solution concerning the EU's anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Sophie Primas, in Shanghai on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Commerce. Wang and Primas met ahead of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), which starts this week.

The EU's anti-subsidy probe into China-made EVs has severely hindered cooperation between EU and Chinese auto industries, currently a critical concern for industries on both sides, Wang said, noting that technical teams from China and the EU are presently engaged in a second round of consultations.

Wang reiterated China's commitment to addressing China-EU trade friction through dialogue and consultation — based on respect for facts and compliance with WTO rules.

Wang said that unlike the EU's anti-subsidy probe initiated without industry applications, China's trade remedy investigations targeting certain EU goods, such as brandy, pork and dairy products, were launched at the request of domestic industries in full compliance with WTO rules and Chinese laws and regulations.

He stressed that China would continue to handle these investigations in accordance with laws and regulations, safeguard the legal rights of enterprises from EU member states, including France, and base its rulings on evidence and facts.

China is ready to work with the European Commission to seek a proper solution in this respect, Wang added.

Noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations, with France featuring as a guest country of honor at the CIIE again, Wang said that over 100 French companies are set to participate in the expo this year — the highest number among EU countries, highlighting French companies' strong interest in the Chinese market.

Primas affirmed France's firm commitment to deepening economic and trade relations with China and expressed her pleasure at France's role as a guest country of honor at the expo again this year.

With agricultural and food products being vital elements of France's trade with China, she conveyed France's significant concern over China's investigations aimed at EU products, including brandy.

France does not wish to see further escalation of current EU-China trade tensions and hopes both sides will resolve trade disputes through consultation, Primas said.