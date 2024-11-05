Automakers zoom in on sustainability at CIIE

Sustainable development in terms of green materials and new energy remains a focus of automakers at the China International Import Expo.

Sustainable development in terms of green materials and new energy remains a focus of automakers at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) as they display futuristic high-tech products, many of which are making their debut in Asia. Michelin is keeping with a 500-square-meter booth showcasing tires made from sustainable materials without lowering the performance criteria. Its 71 percent sustainable tire, which has made its Asian debut at CIIE, is made from natural rubber, carbon black recycled from used tires, steel recycled from scrap, orange peels, lemon peels, rosin and sunflower oil extract.

In addition, the Michelin Air X Skylight aviation tire made its China premiere. The tire is 10 to 20 percent lighter than comparable products, resulting in lower overall aircraft weight, reduced fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. The Michelin Lunar Wheel, which is making its Asian debut at the CIIE, was specially developed for lunar exploration vehicles, using new materials to cope with extreme space environments. It is still under development. President and CEO of Michelin China Ye Fei said that "Michelin has viewed this event as the key to accelerating innovation and market expansion since our first participation in the CIIE in 2020." "We are committed to introducing these green innovations to the Chinese market and helping the industry's sustainable development," Ye said.

The Volkswagen Group is also committed to the research of green and cutting-edge technologies. CARIAD China, Volkswagen's software center in China founded in 2022, is showcasing its China Electronic Architecture (CEA) at the CIIE for the first time. As Volkswagen's first scalable software platform developed in China, CEA will empower the group's Internet-connected cars and pure electric models in China starting in 2026.

Volkswagen Group is promoting electric vehicles in China with Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche, which are bringing a total of seven models, including six all-electric ones. The group plans to launch 40 new models in China by 2027, and half will be new-energy models. "We are fully committed to China, the powerhouse of the global automotive industry," said Oliver Blume, chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen AG. "We will continue to invest and innovate for the evolving needs of Chinese customers. The know-how we are gaining in China will also accelerate our global transformation."

