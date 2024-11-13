The classic rings are gone as Audi adopts a new electric-car emblem

German automaker Audi has unveiled a brand name for a new electric car to hit the China market next year. The model will simply be called Audi, minus the manufacturer's classic logo of four interconnected rings.

The company showcased its first concept of the new car at a brand-launch ceremony last week. It was released just six months after a joint project between Audi, a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, and Shanghai-based SAIC Group was formed to develop the car.

According to the company, the new Audi will be equipped with a battery capacity of 100 kilowatts per hour and a range of more than 700 kilometers on a full charge.

Its digital platform utilizes an innovative 800-volt architecture with ultra-fast charging capabilities, which increases the range by 370 kilometers in 10 minutes of charging.

Audi-SAIC project team Chief Executive Officer Fermín Soneira, who has worked with Volkswagen for 25 years, said he believes the market is ripe for a new premium electric brand.

"The development process was accelerated by rapid headquarters response to what our Shanghai team members proposed on any given day," said Soneira.

Audi said three different models will be released in the next three years, each addressing a different market segment. The first will be released next year.