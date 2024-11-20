﻿
Biz / Auto

China's first used car export inspection point opens in Shanghai

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:09 UTC+8, 2024-11-20       0
One-stop center established by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Group Co Ltd to benefit exporters in the city and neighboring provinces, reducing risks and transport costs.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:09 UTC+8, 2024-11-20       0

China's first used car export inspection point in a port area opened on Wednesday at the Haitong Port in Shanghai's Pudong New Area.

Established by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Group Co Ltd, it can provide one-stop motor vehicle registration and port logistics services for used car exporters in Shanghai and neighboring areas, expected to reduce risks and costs associated with the unnecessary transport of exported vehicles and enhancing efficiency.

China's first used car export inspection point opens in Shanghai
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

The opening ceremony was held at the Haitong Port in Shanghai.

Zhang Wen, general manager of Shanghai Silverstones Automotive Service Co Ltd, said the establishment of the service center will help to boost China's future export of used cars.

"From the experience of developed countries, a main destination for used cars is to sell them to less developed areas where they can still be useful," said Zhang.

"In the past, Shanghai's used cars were mainly sold to areas such as Shandong, Henan and etc. After 2019, we gradually expanded the market outward. Although we can not yet compare the export volume of developed countries, I believe that with this service center, China can realize one million units of exported used cars in two or three years," Zhang said.

He said there was a great demand for Chinese pure electric cars in Benin, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and many other countries.

"In Ethiopia, it was officially announced last year that only electric vehicles can be imported, not fuel vehicles, so this is a change worth our attention."

In 2019, the nation launched a pilot project for the export of used cars, and their export has gradually become a new growth point for China's foreign trade exports.

On November 4 this year, Shanghai also issued 13 measures to promote the exports of used cars, helping the construction of the domestic trading system in used vehicles and an international export network.

In 2023, the country exported 275,000 used cars, with an export value of US$6.88 billion, according to official data.

China's first used car export inspection point opens in Shanghai
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Used cars will be inspected at the port center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     