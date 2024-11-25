﻿
China witnesses rapid EV charging, replacement infrastructure growth

Xinhua
  16:55 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0
China's charging and replacement infrastructure industry has continued to grow at a high speed, strongly supporting swift development of the new energy vehicle market.
Xinhua
  16:55 UTC+8, 2024-11-25

China's charging and replacement infrastructure industry has continued to grow at a high speed, strongly supporting swift development of the new energy vehicle market, according to the Science and Technology Daily on Monday.

The China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance unveiled a report on the country's development in terms of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, during an automobile charging and replacement ecology conference held last week in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province.

The report showed that, as of October 2024, charging infrastructure in China had exceeded 11.88 million units – an increase of 49.4 percent year on year.

Public charging infrastructure totaled 3.39 million units, up 34.3 percent, while private charging infrastructure stood at 8.49 million units, soaring by 56.4 percent.

The continuous high growth of charging infrastructure cannot be separated from the twin engines of policy and market, said the report, highlighting that China had completed the initial construction of a sound charging and replacement service network.

The report added that China will upgrade the quality of charging equipment, strengthen local charging operations management and improve the charging experience for users in a quest to promote higher standards in this industry.

China is actively beefing up innovation concerning charging technology and business models – with examples including fast charging, high-power charging, intelligent charging, wireless charging and mobile charging.

Meanwhile, the country has issued relevant regulations aimed at intensifying security protection measures for charging infrastructure.

Seven editions of this report have been issued since 2016, covering topics such as industry status, policy systems, technical standards, business models, security systems, charging information platforms and development prospects.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

