Automechanika Shanghai drives into town for 20th anniversary

Exhibition organizers have added the "International Automotive Industry Talent Development Conference" for the first time this year.

The new energy and connectivity section is a highlight, covering a display area of 26,000 square meters out of the overall expo space of 350,000 square meters.

The expo covers research and development, manufacturing and distribution for auto parts and components. This year marks its 20th anniversary and a record-breaking 6,763 exhibitors are attending, a 20 percent increase compared with last year.

Automechanika Shanghai began on Monday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu District.

An additional 81 events have been planned with more than 400 industry experts and opinion leaders at various venues outputting and sharing their insights in various parts of the industry.



Stephan Buurma, a member of the board of management from Messe Frankfurt Group, emphasized the importance of the Chinese market.



"Sustainable technology has become a large driver over the years as it used to be a small component in the combustion sector," Buurma said. "China is in the leading position in this field now."

Fiona Chiew, general manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd said: "AMS has been part of the process of how automobiles have become a key industry in China... The world is now eager to engage with the latest developments in the country, sharing the opportunities it brings."



As large-scale layoffs take place in the automotive industry worldwide, Buurma believes that change is constant and unavoidable, thus companies should allow this to happen as it drives innovation and technology improvement.