SAIC Volkswagen changing gears for a new start after 40 years in China

SAIC Volkswagan will take bold steps to innovate in the next two to three years as the Sino-German automobile joint venture celebrated its 40-year success in China.

"Forty is the right age to make a difference," Wang Xiaoqiu, chairman of SAIC, said during a ceremony celebrating SAIC Volkswagen's 40th anniversary at its Anting base in suburban Shanghai on Monday.

SAIC Volkswagen will launch new hybrid cars based on a new platform, while the first model of Audi's new premium electric brand, AUDI, will be introduced to the market next year with exclusive production at SAIC Volkswagen Co Ltd No. 2 Auto Plant in Anting, Jiading District.

From 2026, SAIC Volkswagen will launch two electric vehicles based on the China Main Platform (CMP), three plug-in hybrid models, and two range-extended versions.