﻿
Biz / Auto

SAIC Volkswagen changing gears for a new start after 40 years in China

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:06 UTC+8, 2024-12-12       0
SAIC Volkswagen will launch new hybrid cars based on a new platform, while the first model of Audi's new premium electric brand, AUDI, will be introduced to the market next year.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:06 UTC+8, 2024-12-12       0

SAIC Volkswagan will take bold steps to innovate in the next two to three years as the Sino-German automobile joint venture celebrated its 40-year success in China.

"Forty is the right age to make a difference," Wang Xiaoqiu, chairman of SAIC, said during a ceremony celebrating SAIC Volkswagen's 40th anniversary at its Anting base in suburban Shanghai on Monday.

SAIC Volkswagen will launch new hybrid cars based on a new platform, while the first model of Audi's new premium electric brand, AUDI, will be introduced to the market next year with exclusive production at SAIC Volkswagen Co Ltd No. 2 Auto Plant in Anting, Jiading District.

From 2026, SAIC Volkswagen will launch two electric vehicles based on the China Main Platform (CMP), three plug-in hybrid models, and two range-extended versions.

SAIC Volkswagen changing gears for a new start after 40 years in China
Ti Gong

New-energy vehicles would be the next developing emphasis for SAIC Volkswagen.

By 2030, SAIC Volkswagen will launch a total of 18 new models, 15 of which will be developed exclusively for the Chinese market.

SAIC Group has extended its joint venture (JV) agreement with Volkswagen Group in Shanghai to 2040 in a continuously deepening cooperation.

China's auto industry has entered a "new JV era" as Chinese enterprises are playing an increasingly important role. The change can be seen from the previous cooperation between Volkswagen and Xpeng, Stellanti and Leapmotor, as an increasing number of Chinese firms have become technology exporters in the new wave of JV cooperation.

Zhang Shulin, former executive vice president of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), believes that the future of auto JVs in the new-energy field should not be underestimated.

"Joint ventures have solid technical strength and brand influence based on their past glory. If they can learn the new know-how, and make use of up-to-date Chinese technology and industrial chain, they will quickly form a latecomer advantage to grab the opportunities in a well-developing NEV market in China," Zhang noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Volkswagen
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     