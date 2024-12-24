Biz / Auto

Tesla's second mega factory nears completion

Facility for energy-storage batteries, Megapacks, expected to be completed before the end of this year, just seven months after it broke ground, faster than the first mega factory.
Tesla's second mega factory in Shanghai for energy-storage batteries, Megapacks, is expected to be completed before the end of this year, just seven months since it broke ground, officials told Shanghai Daily today.

It breaks the record of its predecessor, with construction of the first Tesla mega factory in Shanghai taking around ten months.

Construction of the Megapack factory began on May 23 this year in Lingang, with the signing of Megapack, the first batch of super-large electrochemical commercial energy storage systems in China, between Lingang Group and Tesla also completed.

According to Telsa officials, the Megapack factory will be put into production in the first quarter of 2025, with a planned annual production capacity of 10,000 commercial energy storage batteries, and an energy storage scale of nearly 40GWh (gigawatt-hour), with products supplied to the global market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Tesla
