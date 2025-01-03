Biz / Auto

Tesla's China sales buck global trend of slump

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  16:43 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0
Tesla set a new record in the Chinese market in 2024, defying a global trend in which the US electric carmaker's sales slumped for the first time in nearly a decade.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  16:43 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0

Tesla set a new record in the Chinese market in 2024, defying a global trend in which the US electric carmaker's sales slumped for the first time in nearly a decade.

Tesla's China sales exceeded 657,000 units in 2024, up 8.8 percent year on year. In December 2024, it sold 83,000 cars, soaring 12.8 percent from a month earlier. according to Jiemian.com.

Both were record highs.

The automaker launched several rounds of promotions last year, with the starting price of its bestselling Model Y (rear-wheel-drive version) down to 239,900 yuan (US$32,832), setting a record for the model's lowest price in the global market but helping it gain an edge in the world's largest auto market.

In comparison, Tesla reported a delivery of 1,789,200 units in the global market, a 1.1 percent drop from the 1,810,000 units in 2023.

It was the first sales decline for Tesla since 2015, and the data was also below the 1.8 million units that analysts had forecast.

Tesla is expected to launch cheaper models in the first half of this year, with cheap EVs costing less than US$30,000.

The company's fourth-quarter 2024 financial results will be released on January 29, 2025, after the close of trading.

Source: Jiemian   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Tesla
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     