China's new energy SUVs gain popularity in Brunei

Xinhua
  12:49 UTC+8, 2025-01-04       0
China's renowned automobile manufacturer, Great Wall Motors, has held a ceremony to launch its new energy SUV in Brunei, receiving a warm welcome from the local market.
Xinhua
  12:49 UTC+8, 2025-01-04

China's renowned automobile manufacturer, Great Wall Motors, has held a ceremony to launch its new energy SUV in Brunei, receiving a warm welcome from the local market.

Nearly 200 guests and local customers attended the launch ceremony Friday at the new GWM Experience Centre in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei. Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo and Bruneian guests unveiled the new car at the ceremony.

Pengiran Irwan Ab Rahaman, the managing director of Brunei's prominent automotive dealer Berjaya Sdn Bhd, said that the launch of the GWM Tank 500 demonstrates the company's commitment to bringing the best of Chinese automotive innovation to Brunei.

Chinese automotive brands have become increasingly popular in the Brunei market in recent years. Since officially entering the market in 2021, Great Wall Motors has sold nearly 1,000 vehicles of various models, with sales showing accelerated growth, according to Zhao Meng, regional marketing director of Great Wall Motors.

Brunei is a Southeast Asian country with 340,000 citizens. As of 2023, there are over 300,000 registered vehicles in Brunei. SUVs, pickup trucks, and off-road vehicles are very popular in the local market.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
