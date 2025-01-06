Biz / Auto

Xpeng, VW to build China's largest ultra-fast charging network

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  19:04 UTC+8, 2025-01-06       0
Chinese EV company Xpeng and Volkswagen Group (China) are expanding their cooperation and plan to jointly build the country's largest ultra-fast charging network that they share.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  19:04 UTC+8, 2025-01-06       0

Chinese electric vehicle company Xpeng and Volkswagen Group (China) are expanding their cooperation and plan to jointly build the country's largest ultra-fast charging network that they share, according to an official news release.

The two automakers signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of ultra-fast charging network on Monday in Guangzhou, southern Guangdong Province.

Through the strategic cooperation, both companies will provide their customers with an ultra-fast charging network with more than 20,000 charging terminals covering 420 cities in China.

Xpeng and Volkswagen have been partners since July 2023, when they jointly developed electric vehicle models, based on Xpeng's G9 model platform, intelligent cockpit and assisted driving, that were sold under the Volkswagen brand in the country.

VW acquired a 4.99 percent stake in Xpeng the same month.

Last year, they signed a joint development agreement for strategic cooperation in electrical and electronic architecture technology to develop the CMP (China Main Platform) and MEB (Modular Electric Drive Matrix) platforms. The first model, based on the jointly developed architecture, is expected to be mass-produced within 24 months, according to official information.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Matrix
Volkswagen
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     