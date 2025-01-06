Xpeng, VW to build China's largest ultra-fast charging network

Chinese electric vehicle company Xpeng and Volkswagen Group (China) are expanding their cooperation and plan to jointly build the country's largest ultra-fast charging network that they share, according to an official news release.

The two automakers signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of ultra-fast charging network on Monday in Guangzhou, southern Guangdong Province.

Through the strategic cooperation, both companies will provide their customers with an ultra-fast charging network with more than 20,000 charging terminals covering 420 cities in China.

Xpeng and Volkswagen have been partners since July 2023, when they jointly developed electric vehicle models, based on Xpeng's G9 model platform, intelligent cockpit and assisted driving, that were sold under the Volkswagen brand in the country.

VW acquired a 4.99 percent stake in Xpeng the same month.

Last year, they signed a joint development agreement for strategic cooperation in electrical and electronic architecture technology to develop the CMP (China Main Platform) and MEB (Modular Electric Drive Matrix) platforms. The first model, based on the jointly developed architecture, is expected to be mass-produced within 24 months, according to official information.