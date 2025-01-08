General Motors appoints new Durant Guild president

Jim Campbell, currently chief product officer for General Motors in China, is to also serve as president of the Durant Guild, GM's premium import and lifestyle platform specially for the Chinese market, it has been announced.

Campbell will take over business operations for the brand, replacing Li Long, who has left the company, and be responsible for GM's overall product planning, marketing and parts business in China, including domestic models for the domestic market, import and export business.

GM has opened seven brand centers so far in major cities in China, with the two selected full-size SUV models, the Chevrolet Tahoe and the GMC Yukon, planned for delivery in March.

In 2024, GM's retail sales in the Chinese market exceeded 1.8 million units, with nearly 300,000 vehicles being exported to overseas markets.