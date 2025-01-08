Biz / Auto

General Motors appoints new Durant Guild president

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Jim Campbell is to take over business operations for the GM brand, replacing Li Long, and be responsible for its overall product planning, marketing and parts business in China.
Ti Gong

Jim Campbell, currently chief product officer for GM in China, was announced as the new president of The Durant Guild.

Jim Campbell, currently chief product officer for General Motors in China, is to also serve as president of the Durant Guild, GM's premium import and lifestyle platform specially for the Chinese market, it has been announced.

Campbell will take over business operations for the brand, replacing Li Long, who has left the company, and be responsible for GM's overall product planning, marketing and parts business in China, including domestic models for the domestic market, import and export business.

GM has opened seven brand centers so far in major cities in China, with the two selected full-size SUV models, the Chevrolet Tahoe and the GMC Yukon, planned for delivery in March.

In 2024, GM's retail sales in the Chinese market exceeded 1.8 million units, with nearly 300,000 vehicles being exported to overseas markets.

Ti Gong

The Durant Guild, a premium imported car and lifestyle platform created by General Motors for the Chinese market, currently has seven brand centers in major Chinese cities.

Source: SHINE  
