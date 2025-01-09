BYD app breakdown leaves drivers out in the cold

As technology heats up, it may also leave you out in the cold.

Several BYD owners complained on Chinese social media that they had to stand in the cold wind for about half an hour on Thursday morning as they couldn't open the door of their cars using the company's app.

According to posts on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of X, many owners of BYD's Dynasty and Ocean models experienced a sudden app service breakdown, causing severe inconvenience during rush hour. The problems included failure in remote unlocking, voice activation, and Internet connection.

As it's so convenient to use the app, many drivers no longer carry their physical keys with them.

"It was so embarrassing since I usually do not carry the mechanical key with me, I had to wait till the app turned normal," wrote one owner on Weibo.

Some said they had to walk to the office and some turned to taxis to avoid being late.