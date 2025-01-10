BYD beware as Tesla launches upgraded Model Y in China

In the face of a strong challenge from Chinese rival BYD, new-energy vehicle giant Tesla is looking to consolidate its market position in China by upgrading its bestselling model.

The American automaker officially launched the upgraded version of Model Y in China on Friday, with a starting price of 263,500 yuan (US$ 35,848). It marked the start of pre-orders and deliveries will begin in March.

According to the official release, there are various upgrades to the model's exterior, cabin, and range, including adding the world's first diffuse reflective taillights, a lengthened rear seat, and a new silver-coated panoramic glass roof.

The new Model Y's 100-kilometer acceleration is said to be 4.3 seconds, with a range increase of more than 30km, with an expected range of up to 719km, according to CLTC (China Light Vehicle Test Cycle) estimates.

The main production base for the new Model Y is set to be the Shanghai Megafactory, along with two other plants – the Fremont Factory in California, United States, and the Megafactory in Berlin, Germany, according to Tesla officials.

Last year, Tesla produced a total of 1,773,000 NEVs globally, delivering around 1,789,000, according to its 2024 global production and delivery report released earlier this month.



As the mainstay of the production capacity of all four Tesla factories worldwide, the Shanghai Megafactory not only meets domestic demand in China but also exports overseas on a large scale.