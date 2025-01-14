BMW surpasses 400,000 NEV deliveries in China

As of 2024, BMW Group had delivered over 400,000 new energy vehicles in the Chinese market, the German automaker said on Monday.

In the same year, the company sold more than 714,000 BMW and MINI vehicles in China, with electric vehicle sales rising by 7.7 percent year on year and accounting for 15 percent of total sales.

To capitalize on the vast opportunities in the Chinese market, BMW continues to introduce new models tailored for the country.

Last week, the company announced that the new model BMW X3 has officially entered mass production at its manufacturing facility in Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning Province. The vehicle is scheduled for its official launch this February.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has recently described China as its largest global market of "tremendous importance" and a leading hub for technology and innovation.

The BMW Group is also making significant strides in its green energy strategy. By mid-2024, it had recycled over 2,000 tons of raw materials from retired batteries in China, providing a practical solution to the growing challenge of battery disposal.

The company's Shenyang facility, which integrates research, development and production, stands as BMW's largest production base globally and one of its most critical hubs for new energy vehicles.

With research and development centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang and Nanjing, BMW boasts the largest R&D network in China outside of Germany.