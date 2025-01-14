Biz / Auto

BMW surpasses 400,000 NEV deliveries in China

Xinhua
  17:07 UTC+8, 2025-01-14       0
As of 2024, BMW Group had delivered over 400,000 new energy vehicles in the Chinese market, the German automaker said on Monday.
Xinhua
  17:07 UTC+8, 2025-01-14       0

As of 2024, BMW Group had delivered over 400,000 new energy vehicles in the Chinese market, the German automaker said on Monday.

In the same year, the company sold more than 714,000 BMW and MINI vehicles in China, with electric vehicle sales rising by 7.7 percent year on year and accounting for 15 percent of total sales.

To capitalize on the vast opportunities in the Chinese market, BMW continues to introduce new models tailored for the country.

Last week, the company announced that the new model BMW X3 has officially entered mass production at its manufacturing facility in Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning Province. The vehicle is scheduled for its official launch this February.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has recently described China as its largest global market of "tremendous importance" and a leading hub for technology and innovation.

The BMW Group is also making significant strides in its green energy strategy. By mid-2024, it had recycled over 2,000 tons of raw materials from retired batteries in China, providing a practical solution to the growing challenge of battery disposal.

The company's Shenyang facility, which integrates research, development and production, stands as BMW's largest production base globally and one of its most critical hubs for new energy vehicles.

With research and development centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang and Nanjing, BMW boasts the largest R&D network in China outside of Germany.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
BMW
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     