New energy vehicles in use in China exceed 30 million: ministry

  18:16 UTC+8, 2025-01-17       0
The number of new energy vehicles in use in China has continued to increase at a faster pace, reaching 31.4 million by the end of 2024.
The number of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in use in China has continued to increase at a faster pace, reaching 31.4 million by the end of 2024, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Friday.

The figure marks a 260-fold surge over the past decade, which is attributed to the country's technological progress in the NEV industry, the improvement of charging infrastructure and Chinese people's growing eco-friendly awareness, according to the ministry.

The ministry added that in 2024, NEVs accounted for 8.9 percent of the country's total vehicle ownership, while the number of newly registered NEVs rose by 51.49 percent compared to 2023, reaching 11.25 million.

The growth of NEVs in China has accelerated significantly. In 2014, only 120,000 NEVs were on the roads. By the end of June 2022, the number of NEVs in use surpassed 10 million. This figure doubled by the end of 2023 and exceeded 30 million by the end of 2024.

Official data show that Chinese NEVs account for more than half of the world's total. According to the National Development and Reform Commission, China boasts the world's largest NEV consumption market, as well as one of the largest and most open motor markets.

Observers have highlighted the immense potential of domestic demand, noting that it will further drive the development of the NEV industry.

NEVs are expected to be a key mode of transportation during this year's Spring Festival travel rush, which began on Tuesday. To better support NEV drivers during their journeys home, a total of 33,100 charging stations have been set up across the country's highway service areas, with 97 percent of these areas now equipped with charging facilities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
