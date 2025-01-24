Xiaomi Automobile recalls 31,000 SU7s for first time

Xiaomi Automobile has announced the recall of almost 31,000 SU7 electric cars for the first time since their launch in 2024.

The information was posted on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation and Xiaomi's own Weibo account.

The recall involves a total of 30,931 SU7 standard edition electric vehicles produced from February 6 to November 26 last year, and it takes effect immediately, according to the website of the SAMR Defective Product Recall Technical Center.

Officials said some of the vehicles could exhibit abnormal timing synchronization due to software strategy problems, affecting the detection of static obstacles by the intelligent parking assistance function, increasing the risk of collisions and posing a potential safety hazard.