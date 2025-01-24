Xiaomi Automobile recalls 31,000 SU7s for first time
Xiaomi Automobile has announced the recall of almost 31,000 SU7 electric cars for the first time since their launch in 2024.
The information was posted on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation and Xiaomi's own Weibo account.
The recall involves a total of 30,931 SU7 standard edition electric vehicles produced from February 6 to November 26 last year, and it takes effect immediately, according to the website of the SAMR Defective Product Recall Technical Center.
Officials said some of the vehicles could exhibit abnormal timing synchronization due to software strategy problems, affecting the detection of static obstacles by the intelligent parking assistance function, increasing the risk of collisions and posing a potential safety hazard.
Xiaomi Automobile, a subsidiary of Chinese tech company Xiaomi Corp, will upgrade software for free usage of automotive remote upgrade (OTA) technology to eliminate potential safety hazards. The upgrade could take place remotely without changing any parts, according to Xiaomi Automobile's official Weibo account.
Several car companies also issued recalls on Friday, including Tesla, BMW Brilliance and SAIC Volkswagen.
The SU7, Xiaomi's first car product, was unveiled to the public at the end of March 2024, and deliveries began in early April that year.
However, the recall information shows that some of the recalled cars were produced in February that year.
Xiaomi Automobile said a large number of engineering vehicles that were only used for internal testing were produced to put the Xiaomi SU7 through more detailed and comprehensive long-duration road tests before it was officially launched.
Some of these test vehicles are also within the scope of the vehicles recalled through the OTA software upgrade.
Public data shows that in 2024, Xiaomi Auto delivered more than 135,000 vehicles, and Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said the firm expected to deliver more than 300,000 cars this year in a live New Year broadcast.