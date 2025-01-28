Biz / Auto

Tesla, BMW join Chinese EV makers in challenging EU tariffs

Xinhua
  21:19 UTC+8, 2025-01-28
Tesla and BMW have joined Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers in challenging the European Union's tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, filing cases with the Court of Justice of the European Union, according to the court's website.

The automakers' lawsuits follow similar filings last week by Chinese EV manufacturers BYD, Geely, and SAIC, contesting the EU's additional import tariffs of up to over 35 percent.

European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill confirmed at a press conference on Monday that the EU is prepared to respond to the case in court.

Despite strong opposition from industry stakeholders in EU member states, the Commission moved forward with its proposal to impose countervailing tariffs on Chinese EVs in October.

Under the EU tariff scheme, US automaker Tesla, which manufactures vehicles in China, faces a duty of 7.8 percent after requesting an individual review. BMW, which also produces certain models in China, is subject to a 20.7-percent duty. Tariffs for Chinese manufacturers vary: 17 percent for BYD, 18.8 percent for Geely, and 35.3 percent for SAIC.

China appealed to the World Trade Organization in November last year against the EU's final ruling on countervailing measures targeting Chinese EVs.

