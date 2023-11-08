Game-changing innovation put under spotlight at CIIE

The innovation and new development models, as multinationals concluded in CIIE, cover new energy, industrial digitalization, electric vehicle, 5G, AR/VR and metaverse sectors.

Editor's notes:

China is committed to broader, deeper and higher-level opening-up, with the ongoing China International Import Expo a platform to show the strong determination. This year, the CIIE and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a significant part of the CIIE, was put under some major sessions, namely, Opening-up for Development, Opening-up for Cooperation, Opening-up for Innovation, Opening-up for Sharing, as well as Belt and Road Initiative, all of which shed light on China's route of further openness.



Dong Jun / SHINE

The 6th China International Import Expo has once again been a shining and attractive stage for cutting-edge technologies and new ideas, demonstrating China's commitment for high standard opening-up and innovation.



Innovation and new development models, as multinationals concluded at the CIIE, cover new energy, industrial digitalization, electric vehicle, 5G, AR/VR, and metaverse sectors.



They fit well with national strategies such as developing a sustainable economy with carbon neutrality targets and information infrastructures to issue industrial upgrade and boost digital trade and consumption.



China will actively expand imports, promote coordinated development of trade in goods and services, implement negative lists for cross-border service trade, support innovation in foreign trade formats and models, and boost digital trade, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said during the CIIE's opening ceremony.



He also emphasized to stabilize global industrial and supply chains to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth in the world.



Dong Jun / SHINE

The Intelligent Industry & Information Technology Zone, the biggest zone of CIIE 2023, occupies Hall 3 and Hall 4.1. It's filled with industrial and high-tech giants including Ericsson, Honeywell, HTC, Micron and Schneider Electric.



In CIIE, Schneider Electric released a white paper for green and smart factory construction, proving that "digital and green" are major trends for future factories.



As a participant of the CIIE for six consecutive years and operating in China for 36 years, Schneider Electric has established a "China Hub" strategy with innovative achievements and targets. It forges close collaborations with Chinese partners to empower the "dual transformation" for China, referring to digitization and decarbonization.



Suzano, a market pulp producer from Brazil and third-time CIIE exhibitor, exhibits its bio-based materials for the Chinese market, and co-creation projects on bio-based solutions with local partners, showing its innovation and support for China's low-carbon national strategy.

Pablo Machado, president of Asia (Business Management) at Suzano, hasn't seen any other countries than China that invest so heavily in the green and sustainable economy. It has become the company's strategic opportunity in the future.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with Hainan International Carbon Emissions Exchange on the future trading of Suzano's carbon credits, which are generated from its forest base in Brazil.

Ti Gong

Honeywell, an exhibitor at the CIIE for the sixth consecutive year, is showcasing the company's innovation and products in air travel, smart buildings, intelligent manufacturing, health care, energy storage, and electric vehicles (EV).

One spotlight is the EV Solutions with sensors specifically designed to monitor current, speed, and thermal runaway to track current, motor, and battery status, thus enhancing vehicle safety and helping Chinese EV firms to improve battery safety and optimize mileage estimation.

Honeywell China has led the company's EV sensor research and development globally, as China's EV market and innovation has been in the frontline of the world, Lawrence Liu, vice president and general manager of Honeywell Sensing and Safety Technology China, said at the booth.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Siemens released a batch of cooperation and plans at its booth, including a certification ceremony for its carbon neutral factories in China and its Xcelerator project to support local partners in the ecosystem.



Under the theme "Innovation for a Sustainable Future," ZEISS showcased nearly 70 innovative solutions across its medical, consumer market, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing sectors.

Global chip firms also shine in CIIE. It makes sense as chips are "brains" to control and connect in devices, which are widely used in cars, computers, TVs, smartphone and industrial devices.

Firms including AMD, ASML, Micron, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments are displaying products and tech innovations in their booths in a special integrated circuit zone in the Hall 4.1 in CIIE. Another giant Intel has a booth in the Hall 3.

This shows a positive signal during the complicated global environment and strict United States tech sanctions.

China has unswervingly promoted high-level opening-up, continuously optimized the business environment for foreign investment, and provided services and guarantees for foreign-funded enterprises, government officials said recently.



Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Ericsson, Europe's biggest telecommunications equipment maker, expected "the next wave of 5G" is coming.



After 5G base station construction, it's time to explore more commercial value of 5G business. The tech giant expected booming opportunities such as smart factories and XR (AR/VR) applications.

With a 130-year history in China, Ericsson has established manufacturing plants and its world's second biggest research center in China.

In CIIE, HTC VIVE demonstrated various XR industry applications, covering work, entertainment, art, and life, and innovation of enterprise use. The highlights include the VIVE Mars CamTrack, which allows people to create content with virtual scenes easily and a digital virtual reality tour of the Notre Dame in Paris.

HTC VIVE is expanding its virtual reality ecosystem to boost VR and Metaverse applications in business, covering tourism and education. It fits well with Shanghai's and China's strategy to develop the Metaverse industry.

Meanwhile, local innovation is an important inspiration for multinationals as further opening-up initiatives invite more stakeholders to take part in product co-creation, said fifth-time participant Estée Lauder.

"Chinese consumers are the source of inspiration for our product creation and in the future we will launch more China-led R&D projects to better cater to local needs, and we also look forward to the new products born in China going to global markets," said president and CEO of Estée Lauder Companies China Joy Fan.