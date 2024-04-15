﻿
German chancellor has a busy day in Shanghai

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz visited the innovation center of German company Covestro on Monday after holding a discussion with students of Tongji University.
Ti Gong

Covestro CEO Markus Steilemann (left) welcomes German chancellor Olaf Scholz at the company's Asia-Pacific Innovation Center in Shanghai on Monday.

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz arrived in Shanghai on Monday, visiting the innovation center of German company Covestro after holding a discussion with students of Tongji University in the morning.

During the German delegation's visit, Covestro demonstrated its innovations in the circular economy and provided a platform to discuss Sino-German partnerships.

"Our decades-long presence in China epitomizes the spirit of Sino-German collaboration, which has been strongly beneficial for both sides. We count on the support of both governments in further catering for openness and mutual trust," said Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro.

Covestro develops future-oriented and sustainable products and technologies in electromobility, renewable energy, consumer electronics and construction.

The location in Shanghai is one of Covestro's three global innovation hubs, together with Leverkusen and Pittsburgh, to provides world-class support in research and development to customers globally.

With its research into high-tech plastics, the hub is a cornerstone to support China's green transformation and driving the visionary process towards a fully circular global economy.

Ti Gong

Holly Lei, president Covestro China (third from left) talks with Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor.

In the morning, Scholz went to Tongji University, which has a deep connection with Germany. The university was founded in 1907 by a German doctor Erich Paulung as the "Tongji German Medical School," later becoming a comprehensive school.

About 140 students participated in the session with Scholz, fluently communicating in German throughout.

"Olaf Scholz's exchange with Chinese students releases a positive signal for more humanistic communication and understanding between the two countries, which will benefit especially young people," said Long Jing, deputy director of the European Studies Center at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies.

CFP

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz meets students at Tongji University on Monday.

Before arriving in Shanghai, Scholz has visited Chongqing and he will visit Beijing before leaving.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the all-round strategic partnership between China and Germany, and China hopes to take the opportunity to enhance the understanding and trust between China and Germany, promoting greater development of China-Germany relations.

Ti Gong

German delegation members, including Bill Anderson (third from right), CEO of Bayer AG, and Belén Garijo (second from right), CEO of Merck Group, are seen at the Convestro center in Shanghai on Monday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Top ﻿
     