China's railways to handle 74 mln passenger trips during Dragon Boat Festival

  17:47 UTC+8, 2024-06-07       0
China will see a boom in railway trips during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday travel rush, China State Railway Group, said Friday.
China will see a boom in railway trips during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday travel rush, China State Railway Group, said Friday.

Some 74 million railway trips will be made from Friday to Tuesday, with average daily railway trips reaching 14.8 million, the group confirmed.

Passenger flow will peak on Saturday, with about 17 million railway trips expected to be made.

China's railways are elaborating holiday transport plans, increasing capacity, implementing measures to facilitate and benefit the people, and striving to provide guarantees for passengers to travel safely and orderly, the group said.

Nearly 70.38 million railway passenger trips were made nationwide during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday travel rush last year, according to China Railway.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
