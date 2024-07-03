Hangzhou, Delingha pairing assistance moves from one-way aid to two-way union

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Hangzhou's "pairing assistance" project with Delingha in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Civil servants and professionals have been sent from Hangzhou to Delingha, coordinating with the local governments to enhance the economy, education and healthcare.

In an effort to strengthen the pairing assistance and further explore win-win opportunities, the two cities constructed an industrial cooperation platform in Hangzhou last month, which aims to transform the one-way support to a two-way partnership.

A white paper was released at the inauguration ceremony of the platform, which heralded a new chapter of the pairing-assistance between the two cities.

The white paper states that Delingha aims to develop into a high-plateau modern oasis with low-cost entrepreneurship and high-quality of life with Hangzhou's support, focusing on salt chemical engineering, new energy, biology, equipment manufacturing and new material industries.

To achieve the goal, Delingha will explore new development modes and seek more partnerships with Hangzhou in the realms of technology, brand building, new businesses and industrial chains.

Delingha literally means "golden world" in Mongolian, and is subordinate to the Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, where the annual sunshine reaches 3,500 hours a year.

The Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST), a leading optical telescope project in China, was built there because of the clear night sky for astronomical viewing and less atmospheric disturbance or light pollution.