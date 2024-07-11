City market regulators send early warnings for food outlets to save trouble later

Market regulators in Xuhui District are applying a comprehensive supervision and management approach at stores, trying to strike a balance between vibrant business and food safety.

Hu Min / SHINE

Market regulators in Xuhui District are trying to strike a balance of vibrant business and food safety via telling vendors dos and don'ts in advance and nurturing self-correction ability, officials said on Thursday. The district has registered 6,104 catering businesses so far, with 520 newly registered in the first half of this year, fully reflecting the district's strong yanhuoqi, or the phenomenon of vitality in people's daily lives with its literal meaning of the smoke and fire produced from cooking food. Market officials in the district have extended its pre-service mode to consumption venues and food chain businesses to boost consumer confidence. Under the mechanism, a raft of measures and services which help food businesses spot problems and conduct rectifications at an early stage are being made, according to officials of the Xuhui District Administration for Market Regulation.

Hu Min / SHINE

For enterprises, spotting risks and potential hazards before opening through self-inspection and self-correction enables them to fix irregularities in time. If problems occur after opening, it can disrupt normal operations and, in serious cases, they may face administrative penalties that damage their reputation, officials said. A Freshippo outlet is due to open in the West Bund area next week. Its staff received a self-inspection report on Thursday, which reminded them of issues such as the lack of special counters for frozen and refrigerated perishable food and the failure to post special equipment use registration certificates. These were all spotted via the "self-inspection and self-correction" approach launched by the administration. "We were a little bit nervous with the opening date due for fear of problems we were not aware of," said Hou Lijuan, the store manager. "Following the standardized self-inspection form, we can easily carry out self-inspection and self-correction, discover and rectify problems in advance, thus avoid violations and administrative penalty after formal operations."

Ti Gong