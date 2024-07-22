STAR Market turns into innovation powerhouse in China

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market, established just five years ago, is already making an impact on China's innovation landscape and fitting well with the national strategy to develop New Quality Productive Forces.



A patent research report by third-party firm PatSnap, published on Monday, reveals that STAR-listed companies hold a remarkable average of 210 patents, far exceeding the national average and outperforming other domestic stock markets.

The statistic underscores the STAR Market's role as a breeding ground for innovative companies. With 573 listed firms holding a combined total of 257,000 patents, including 78,000 core invention patents, the STAR Market stands out as a leader in fostering cutting-edge technologies.

The average invention patent count per company on the STAR Market reaches 53, more than double the figure for other capital markets, including the Shenzhen ChiNext.