Gaming extravaganza ChinaJoy to delight the city starting Friday
China's gaming industry revenue increased by 2 percent in the first half of the year, boosted by overseas income and the growth of eSports, which fuels a variety of allied industries such as hardware, culture and tourism, officials said at a ChinaJoy 2024 forum on Thursday.
ChinaJoy, or China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, Asia's premier gaming event, will open in Shanghai on Friday.
China's gaming industry revenue reached 147.2 billion yuan (US$20.4 billion) in the first half of the year, up 2.08 percent from the previous year. The number of gaming users has surpassed 674 million, the forum revealed.
During the period, overseas market income reached US$8.55 billion, a 4.24 percent increase from the previous year. The top three regional markets are the United States, Japan, and South Korea, with Australia and Italy seeing strong growth.
A gaming hub and eSports powerhouse
Shanghai's gaming industry revenue will reach 144.5 billion yuan in 2023, representing a 13 percent increase over the previous year. Over one-quarter of China's top 50 gaming companies by annual revenue are now headquartered in Shanghai.
Shanghai hosted 1,902 eSports events in the first half, drawing 2.7 million visitors. These included eSports competitions, gaming concerts, carnivals, and exhibitions.
According to Wang Yayuan, vice head of the Shanghai Publicity Department, eSports has become a new engine for Shanghai's economy, fueling offline consumption while also boosting the local economy.
The event, along with BW2024 and CCG Expo in July, has produced a summer-long festival for gamers that complements the city's "Shanghai Summer" effort to promote tourism, culture, and associated consumption.
ChinaJoy will take place from July 26 to 29, with over 600 exhibitors, one-third of whom will be from 31 different countries and regions, including France, the United States, Canada, and Germany. The organizers stated that the exhibition space exceeds 130,000 square meters.