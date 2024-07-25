Gaming extravaganza ChinaJoy to delight the city starting Friday

China's gaming industry revenue increased by 2 percent in the first half of the year, boosted by overseas income and the growth of eSports, which fuels a variety of allied industries such as hardware, culture and tourism, officials said at a ChinaJoy 2024 forum on Thursday.

ChinaJoy, or China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, Asia's premier gaming event, will open in Shanghai on Friday.

China's gaming industry revenue reached 147.2 billion yuan (US$20.4 billion) in the first half of the year, up 2.08 percent from the previous year. The number of gaming users has surpassed 674 million, the forum revealed.

During the period, overseas market income reached US$8.55 billion, a 4.24 percent increase from the previous year. The top three regional markets are the United States, Japan, and South Korea, with Australia and Italy seeing strong growth.