US companies remain confident in Shanghai's business environment

Despite economic and geopolitical challenges, US companies remain committed to their investments in Shanghai, said Eric Zheng, president of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Shanghai.

"The Shanghai government has been very proactive in supporting foreign investors, including American companies," Zheng told Shanghai Daily on the sideline of the "River Dialogue between Shanghai and New York" forum on Friday.

It was jointly organized by the Shanghai Public Relations Association, AmCham Shanghai and Shanghai Institute of American Studies.

He acknowledged the difficulties posed by geopolitical tensions and economic slowdowns, but emphasized that US companies view China as a strategic market and are focused on long-term success.

Zheng highlighted the positive measures announced at the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held last week.

"The session introduced significant measures to encourage foreign investment. We are very encouraged by this resolution," he said.

These measures aim to provide a level playing field for foreign companies in China, ensuring a market-oriented and rule-based environment that protects the legal rights and interests of foreign investors.