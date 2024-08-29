Festival highlights international exchanges in advertising

The Shanghai International Advertising Festival began on Thursday, highlighting international exchanges with the participation of global industry experts and business leaders from nearly 20 countries.

In 2023, the advertising business revenue of Shanghai's above-scale enterprises and institutions hit 294.59 billion yuan (US$41.37 billion), accounting for about a quarter of the country's total, posing a year-on-year increase of 23.7 percent, setting a record, according to a white paper on the development of the city's advertising industry released by Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation on Thursday.

As of the end of June, Shanghai had registered 98,781 advertising enterprises and 11,325 foreign-invested advertising enterprises, with 22,000 enterprises obtaining the business scope of "digital advertising."

In the first half of this year, the business income of the city's above-scale advertising enterprises reached 128.91 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.2 percent.