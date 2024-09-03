Measures released to support individual businesses

The policies cover everything from tax breaks and exemptions to access to financing as the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation responds to the needs of small businesses.

Shanghai's market regulators, together with 13 departments and financial institutions, released a slew of measures on Tuesday to support the development of the city's 510,000 individual businesses. Individual businesses in the city have been classified based on indexes such as registration, taxation and social insurance. Precise assistance will be available to promote their high-quality development, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation. These supportive measures include tax reduction and exemption, access to services, community registration spots, flexible regulatory measures such as a "first-time violation exemption," credit repair mechanism, an inclusive and prudent development environment, as well as supporting insurance plans, the administration announced. A service month for individual businesses began on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

As part of the plan, the administration signed a cooperation agreement with the Shanghai branch of the Bank of China. They will promote better financing products for individual businesses, optimize financial services for individual businesses, and promote categorized and precise assistance to individual businesses.

The latter will launch an exclusive loan to individual businesses to meet their operating capital turnover needs. The maximum credit available is 500,000 yuan (US$70,236) and an annual interest rate as low as 2.95 to 3.35 percent. Four individual businesses signed a loan agreement on Tuesday. Chen Qi is the operator of Minhang Lingzhu Bamboo Warehouse in Qibao Ancient Town. The bamboo plaiting crafts he has mastered is listed as an intangible cultural heritage. Funding is a struggle as his business develops. After learning about Chen's difficulties, local market regulators delivered a supporting hand. Chen will receive the loan due to their help. "In the very beginning, business was sluggish and government authorities helped me establish relatively stable exhibition and sales channels," Chen said. "Now, with financial support, I am preparing to serve bamboo culture-related beverages in the store, carrying out mixed operations to meet market demand."

Ti Gong