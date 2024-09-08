Upgrade your own appliances with a subsidy

Shanghai has opened a home appliance trade-in subsidy campaign, targeting eight key categories including televisions, air conditioners, and computers.

Shanghai has opened a home appliance trade-in subsidy campaign, targeting eight key categories including televisions, air conditioners and computers. This initiative, which began over the weekend, has been met with enthusiasm from both brands and consumers. Its aim is to ignite a fresh wave of consumption and give the local economy a much-needed boost.

Imaginechina

The trade-in program, effective through to the end of 2024, is designed to encourage consumers to upgrade their old appliances by offering financial incentives, with 15 to 20 per cent for qualified products to meet green and energy efficient standards.

Every consumer can have maximum subsidiary to 2,000 yuan (US$281.7) for each category, which makes a total subsidiary of 2,000 to 16,000 yuan for the total eight categories, according to the government policy. People can get subsidiary coupons through online payment platforms or directly in offline stores. People are flocking to offline stores of Suning and JD to choose and purchase home appliance products, from TVs, air conditioners, washing machines and cleaning robots, Shanghai TV news reported.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Xiao Tao, a Shanghai-based lady, purchased an Apple Macbook Air at final price of 7,999 yuan on JD.com during the weekend, with an trade-in subsidiary of almost 2,000 yuan. "I was mulling over changing my laptop for a new computer for a while," she said. "Now it's the best price I have seen." Others also plan to upgrade computers to play the hit game Black Myth: Wukong, which has high hardware and GPU requirements. The new policy has given them a strong reason to pay, Shanghai Daily learnt through social platforms. By Saturday night, national and Shanghai home appliance trade-in policies boosted sales to up to 70 million yuan in Shanghai. Air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines are the top-sales categories, according to the Shanghai Commercial Trade Association of Household and Electric and Electronic Appliance. New design and functions also fuel the demands including artificial intelligence features, pet-friendly applications and elderly care design.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE