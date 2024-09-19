Wong prepares the way for IBLAC exchanges

Managing partner of Talent at EY Asia Pacific devotes time and energy to ensure success of the annual International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai,

Michael Wong always saves a weekend in early autumn each year when the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council (IBLAC) for the Mayor of Shanghai is held in the city. Wong, managing partner of Talent at EY Asia Pacific, took up a part-time job at IBLAC nearly two decades ago. At the IBLAC meeting he spends a morning to make sure presentations in both English and Chinese are displayed properly at the plenary session. Both Wong and Albert Ng, former EY China chairman, serve as IBLAC consultants this year and Wong believes strongly that the annual gathering provides valuable insights for the city in a meaningful way.

Ti Gong

Wong also uses his spare time to read the advisories and proposals from leading multinational executives. Since 2009, outstanding papers have been selected and presented during the plenary session. Wong took up the work to pick out top-rate advice and always sets aside extra time and energy to delve deep into the reading material. "It's been very fulfilling to participate in the meeting in this way and I feel deeply attached to IBLAC and all the members that keep returning every year," he said. "It's a rewarding learning experience for me to get to know about the best practices in other parts of the world through these advisory proposals and I hope Shanghai can adopt these recommendations," he added. Ng entrusted Wong with IBLAC relevant affairs more than two decades ago, and this became his top priority.

The annual meeting was inaugurated in 1988 by then Shanghai Mayor Zhu Rongji, who later became China's premier, with the idea to draw inspiration from external contributors and learn insights from various perspectives to boost the city's economic development. Eoghan McMillan, then Asia Pacific managing partner at accounting firm Arthur Andersen, first approached multinationals to learn about their willingness to attend the meeting with the Shanghai mayor. IBLAC's founding meeting took place in October 1989 and it became routine for the mayor to take time to meet with the executives and seek advice from the think tank. Ng and McMillan have been deeply involved in preparations for the meetings since then. After 36 years, IBLAC members now include 44 companies from 15 countries, spanning a wide range of industries that include manufacturing, banking, insurance, biopharmaceuticals, energy conservation and environmental protection, financial auditing, and business consulting.

Dong Jun / SHINE