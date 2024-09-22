A fruitful day concludes at IBLAC meeting

More than two dozens executives from leading multinationals exchanged ideas and put forward advice for Shanghai to charter a new development path at the 36th International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC) held at the Grand Halls in the city's North Bund area.

Under the main theme "Leading Paradigm Transformation, Expanding Opening-up and Cooperation, Advancing Shanghai's International Sci-tech Innovation Center Initiative in the New Era," suggestions were brought to the city's top officials to better leverage input from external partners and spearhead its transformation into an international sci-tech innovation hub.

Three discussion panels focused on: "Seizing the Opportunities Arising from a Paradigm Shift in Science and Technology Innovation," "Fostering Openness and Collaboration in Science and Technology Innovation" and "Building a World-class Innovation Ecosystem."

Pushan Dutt, professor of Economics at INSEAD, discussed innovation challenges for different countries.

"Population determines whether a country has more output, which is not always a decisive factor," Professor Dutt said. "Improvement of productivity determines whether a country can develop better in the long run."

Carsten Fink, chief economist of World Intellectual Property Organization, gave a video speech and praised the fast steps China has taken in technology advancement.

"Innovation is a corner stone of development, and no other country has a faster technological growth than China," Mr Fink said.

Dominic Barton, chairman of Rio Tinto, also noted that Shanghai has done well in the construction of innovation ecosystems. One of the pivotal topics is to appeal to desired companies to carry out research activities in the city. The breadth and depth of investment is also crucial to foster future-facing industries.