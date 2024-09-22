Ideas exchanged, friendships strengthened at IBLAC
The 36th International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC) has successfully concluded.
The top minds from leading multinationals brought forward the latest proposals and suggestions for the city's innovation initiatives.
Mayor Gong Zheng said the basic framework for the city's science and technology innovation has taken shape, and it has achieved a significant step forward in the comprehensive strength of sci-tech innovation and the overall effectiveness.
Severin Schwan, chairman of the board of directors of Roche Group, made a concluding remark at a press conference as chairman of the IBLAC.
"The guest speakers and attendants all share a commitment to Shanghai and China as well as strong belief in the future and potential of Shanghai," he said.
The next edition of the IBLAC meeting will be held on October 12 next year with the theme "Openness, Innovation, Inclusiveness, Shanghai's development strategy for 2030."
Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman of Schneider Electric will continue as vice chairman next year, while Abbott Chairman and CEO Robert Ford will succeed Rob Speyer from Tishman Speyer as vice chairman.
Mayor Gong Zheng said the guests and top executives have exchanged ideas and strengthened friendship through the fruitful meeting.
The city will be striving ahead and seek new progress in the sci-tech innovation area, and it will keep enhancing the breadth and depth of international collaboration.
Shanghai will encourage multinationals to apply for local R&D grants and programs and at the same time help local enterprises' research activities to go global.
It will seek actively participation in global scientific governance, and continue to work closely with international organizations.
"We will work with all stakeholders to create an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory innovation environment to cope with challenges and risks," he noted.
He added that many of the initiatives are based on valuable suggestions and again took the opportunity to thank members and guest speakers for bringing these ideas.