Ideas exchanged, friendships strengthened at IBLAC

The 36th International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC) has successfully concluded.

The top minds from leading multinationals brought forward the latest proposals and suggestions for the city's innovation initiatives.

Mayor Gong Zheng said the basic framework for the city's science and technology innovation has taken shape, and it has achieved a significant step forward in the comprehensive strength of sci-tech innovation and the overall effectiveness.

Severin Schwan, chairman of the board of directors of Roche Group, made a concluding remark at a press conference as chairman of the IBLAC.

"The guest speakers and attendants all share a commitment to Shanghai and China as well as strong belief in the future and potential of Shanghai," he said.

The next edition of the IBLAC meeting will be held on October 12 next year with the theme "Openness, Innovation, Inclusiveness, Shanghai's development strategy for 2030."

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman of Schneider Electric will continue as vice chairman next year, while Abbott Chairman and CEO Robert Ford will succeed Rob Speyer from Tishman Speyer as vice chairman.