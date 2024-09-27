Shanghai Data Exchange seeking collaboration to drive innovation

Shanghai Data Exchange is seeking collaboration with international financial organizations to drive innovation and unlock new market opportunities. The exchange aims to establish a robust cross-border data flow mechanism, aligning with both local and national strategies.

To foster these partnerships, the exchange hosted an international supply and demand matchmaking conference on Thursday. Executives from leading global financial data organizations, including S&P Global, London Stock Exchange Group, YipitData, Nikkei Financial Engineering Research Institute, and Finasia, participated in the event to discuss innovative applications of financial data.

During the conference's roadshow segment, several companies shared insights into the innovative applications and market prospects of financial data products.