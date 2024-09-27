Biz / Economy

Shanghai Data Exchange seeking collaboration to drive innovation

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:03 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0
Exchange hosts supply and demand matchmaking conference with executives from leading global financial data organizations discussing innovative applications of financial data.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:03 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0

Shanghai Data Exchange is seeking collaboration with international financial organizations to drive innovation and unlock new market opportunities. The exchange aims to establish a robust cross-border data flow mechanism, aligning with both local and national strategies.

To foster these partnerships, the exchange hosted an international supply and demand matchmaking conference on Thursday. Executives from leading global financial data organizations, including S&P Global, London Stock Exchange Group, YipitData, Nikkei Financial Engineering Research Institute, and Finasia, participated in the event to discuss innovative applications of financial data.

During the conference's roadshow segment, several companies shared insights into the innovative applications and market prospects of financial data products.

Shanghai Data Exchange seeking collaboration to drive innovation
Ti Gong

Executives from leading global financial data organizations participated in the event to discuss innovative applications of financial data.

S&P Global offers in-depth market insights through its AI tool suite, helping investors optimize their decision-making.

Refinitiv, a brand under the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), provides a wide range of financial market data and quantitative analysis tools, including credit risk assessment and market risk management.

SMACOM, a Nikkei Financial Engineering Institute, innovates by combining news sentiment factors and PoS data to provide support for quantitative investment.

YipitData, specializing in the alternative data field, utilizing big data and refined market analysis to provide real-time market dynamics for companies in the technology, consumer, health care, and cloud services industries.

Founded in 2021, Shanghai Data Exchange's international zone has listed more than 100 data products and docked with more than 20 international data vendors, with business content involving patents, biomedicine, finance, business insights, enterprise data, economy, demographics and other data services.

By fostering collaboration and innovation, the exchange is positioning itself as a key player in the global financial data landscape. These efforts will contribute to the digitalization and internationalization of China's financial market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     