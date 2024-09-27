Shanghai Data Exchange seeking collaboration to drive innovation
Shanghai Data Exchange is seeking collaboration with international financial organizations to drive innovation and unlock new market opportunities. The exchange aims to establish a robust cross-border data flow mechanism, aligning with both local and national strategies.
To foster these partnerships, the exchange hosted an international supply and demand matchmaking conference on Thursday. Executives from leading global financial data organizations, including S&P Global, London Stock Exchange Group, YipitData, Nikkei Financial Engineering Research Institute, and Finasia, participated in the event to discuss innovative applications of financial data.
During the conference's roadshow segment, several companies shared insights into the innovative applications and market prospects of financial data products.
S&P Global offers in-depth market insights through its AI tool suite, helping investors optimize their decision-making.
Refinitiv, a brand under the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), provides a wide range of financial market data and quantitative analysis tools, including credit risk assessment and market risk management.
SMACOM, a Nikkei Financial Engineering Institute, innovates by combining news sentiment factors and PoS data to provide support for quantitative investment.
YipitData, specializing in the alternative data field, utilizing big data and refined market analysis to provide real-time market dynamics for companies in the technology, consumer, health care, and cloud services industries.
Founded in 2021, Shanghai Data Exchange's international zone has listed more than 100 data products and docked with more than 20 international data vendors, with business content involving patents, biomedicine, finance, business insights, enterprise data, economy, demographics and other data services.
By fostering collaboration and innovation, the exchange is positioning itself as a key player in the global financial data landscape. These efforts will contribute to the digitalization and internationalization of China's financial market.