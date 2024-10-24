﻿
Biz / Economy

City boost for home appliance industry and shoppers

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:31 UTC+8, 2024-10-24       0
Shanghai Commerce Commission says more promotions for energy-efficient appliances, electronics and gadgets will be unveiled in conjunction with the Singles Day sales campaign.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:31 UTC+8, 2024-10-24       0

More promotions for energy-efficient home appliances, electronics and gadgets will be unveiled in conjunction with the Singles Day sales campaign, according to the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

Shanghai has expanded the number of eligible models and types of products to include 67 types of home appliances such as coffee machines, and home textile and home decoration materials.

A notice released by the Shanghai Administrative Committee of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization and Shanghai Commerce Commission, includes 160,000 models of products as eligible for subsidy.

"Follow-up promotional activities at community neighborhoods, major business districts and industrial parks will be staged in the near future as a part of the latest consumption-driven campaign," said the commerce commission's Deputy Director Liu Min.

A total of 1,128 retail shops are eligible offline channels for customers to shop for subsidized items.

The expansion to a broader catalogue of products on top of the national-level subsidies schemes such as senior-friendly products, home appliances, household items, and furnishing materials has been driving sales in recent months.

The additional discounts for senior-friendly products have also been available to all buyers regardless of age or residency status.

Since early September, subsidies have been put in place that cover up to 20 percent of the purchase price for energy-efficient appliances, with a maximum of 2,000 yuan (US$281.76) per item.

Purchases of appliances with a Grade-1 energy label will receive a 20-percent discount, while those with a Grade-2 energy label will be eligible for a 15-percent discount.

Sales have been rising since the subsidies were first unveiled in early September, and more than 380,000 local shoppers have been covered by the discount schemes as of Tuesday.

Gaming laptops, ventilation system air conditioners, less energy-consuming refrigerators and laser TV have been popular items.

The online sales growth rate of items with additional government subsidies have doubled the industry average, according to the preliminary figures of Alibaba's retail shopping sites Taobao and Tmall.

International and domestic brands such as Haier, Midea, Dyson, Little Swan, and Covos have been embraced by online shoppers.

In addition to online stores such as Suning, JD, Tmall and Midea and Haier's official online stores, Pinduoudo, Bailian online store as well as official online shops for Lenovo and Microsoft will also be eligible channels for city-level subsidies in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Dyson
Microsoft
Midea
Haier
Lenovo
Suning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     